No one injured after shots fired in Heron Gate area

Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired on Paddington Private Sept. 11, 2022. No injuries have been reported. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa)

No one has been reported hurt after a report of gunshots in the Heron Gate area Sunday morning.

Officers say shots were heard around 10:22 a.m. on Paddington Private, off of Heatherington Road.

Two people are in custody and a gun was seized.

Police say there will be a large presence in the area but add that there is no danger to the public.

Police have not identified anyone with injuries. Investigation ongoing. (2/2)

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 11, 2022
