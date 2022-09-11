No one injured after shots fired in Heron Gate area

No one has been reported hurt after a report of gunshots in the Heron Gate area Sunday morning.

Officers say shots were heard around 10:22 a.m. on Paddington Private, off of Heatherington Road.

Two people are in custody and a gun was seized.

Police say there will be a large presence in the area but add that there is no danger to the public.

Police have not identified anyone with injuries. Investigation ongoing. (2/2)