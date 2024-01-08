No one injured after smoky fire breaks out at home-under-renovation in Etobicoke
No injuries have been reported after a smoky fire broke out at a house-under-renovation on Monday night in central Etobicoke.
Shortly after 8 p.m., crews responded to a fire at a house at 1 Swordbill Dr., which is south of Eglinton Avenue West and east of Royal York Road.
Speaking to reporters at the scene, Platoon Chief Robert Hewson, of Toronto Fire Service, said that when firefighters arrived at the house they saw flames and smoke coming through the roof.
Initially, crews conducted a “rapid interior attack” on this one-alarm fire, but they soon switched over to a defensive approach using the aerial device, he said.
“We quickly got the fire out,” Dewson said.
No one was inside the dwelling when the fire erupted and no injuries have been reported, he noted.
Dewson said fire crews remain at the scene as they clear smoke and do a “bit of overhaul” of the scene. They’ll also be doing some investigating and will be keeping an eye out for any hot spots, he said.
The fire did not spread to any nearby properties.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been namedA Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
-
Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girlWindsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
-
Regina residents reminded to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours or pay the priceWith snow in the forecast for Regina, the city is reminding residents that sidewalks in front of their properties must be cleared within 48 hours or they could be forced to front the costs of the city clearing the snow.
-
2022 pipeline explosion in northern Alberta caused by corrosion: TSBA pipeline explosion in northwestern Alberta two years ago was the result of the pipe's walls corroding, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded.
-
Police show off encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' siteA pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police early Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton Elks release quarterback Cornelius, linebacker KonarThe Edmonton Elks released American quarterback Taylor Cornelius and Canadian linebacker Adam Konar on Tuesday.
-
8 in 10 Ontarians think Canada is in a recession, nearly half expect to fall behind financially in 2024: surveyMost people in Ontario don’t have high hopes for Canada’s economy in 2024, according to a new survey which also shows respondents aren’t feeling great about their personal finances either.
-
Halifax authorities urge ice safety, awarenessHalifax Regional Police is urging people to avoid lakes and “stay off the ice until it is safe.”
-
N.B. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault: SiRTA New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing a charge of sexual assault after an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).