No one injured after smoky fire breaks out at home-under-renovation in Etobicoke

No injuries have been reported after a smoky fire broke out at a house-under-renovation on Monday night in central Etobicoke.

Shortly after 8 p.m., crews responded to a fire at a house at 1 Swordbill Dr., which is south of Eglinton Avenue West and east of Royal York Road.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Platoon Chief Robert Hewson, of Toronto Fire Service, said that when firefighters arrived at the house they saw flames and smoke coming through the roof.

Initially, crews conducted a “rapid interior attack” on this one-alarm fire, but they soon switched over to a defensive approach using the aerial device, he said.

“We quickly got the fire out,” Dewson said.

No one was inside the dwelling when the fire erupted and no injuries have been reported, he noted.

Dewson said fire crews remain at the scene as they clear smoke and do a “bit of overhaul” of the scene. They’ll also be doing some investigating and will be keeping an eye out for any hot spots, he said.

The fire did not spread to any nearby properties.