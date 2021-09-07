No one injured in drive-by shooting near Cobalt; suspect in custody

A 27-year-old suspect from Lorrain Township is accused of driving by a neighbour's residence and firing a gun.

The Temiskaming detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said the incident took place the evening of Sept. 5 on Highway 567, south of Cobalt. The suspect was at a residence and was driven home after consuming alcohol.

"Once inside the residence, the individual retrieved a firearm and fled in a vehicle on Highway 567," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"Further investigation revealed that while the accused was driving by a neighbour's residence, the gun was fired."

Police arrested the 27-year-old around 9:30 p.m. and the accused was taken to police headquarters.

The accused is now charged with several offences, including impaired driving, weapons possession, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, and driving without insurance.

"The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded," police said. "No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident."

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

