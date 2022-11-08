No one injured in east Ottawa house fire

No one was injured in a bungalow fire in rural east Ottawa overnight.

Firefighters rushed to the home on McNeely Road just before 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The occupants had evacuated and took shelter at a neighbour's home.

No one was injured and the fire was under control by around 5 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on McNeely RD between Whispering Willow & Whispering Willow. Bungalow heavily involved in fire on arrival. All occupants safely evacuated. Fire is under control. No reported injuries. @OttFire Investigator on route. #ottnews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/WrnaosVbtW

Grass fire in rural west Ottawa

Later Tuesday morning, firefighters rushed to an agricultural burn that had gotten out of control in rural west Ottawa.

A 911 call about the fire came in just vefore 9:45 a.m. and firefighters had it under control by 10:24 a.m.

Crews remained on scene late Tuesday morning dealing with hot spots. No one was hurt.