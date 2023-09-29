No one injured in home invasion in the Sault

Two people have been charged in Sault Ste. Marie after an incident at La Chaumiere Place this week.

Police were called around 7 p.m. Sept. 27 and told that two people had forcibly entered a residence.

“Upon arrival, officers checked the victim’s home and found no one inside,” Sault police said in a news release Friday.

“Officers spoke with the victim and learned people armed with knives and a baseball bat, one of whom was known to the victim, forcibly entered their home.”

The victim fled at that point and called police. The suspects themselves fled before police arrived, but officers were able to identify them and they were arrested nearby.

A 38-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon and possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose.

Both were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.