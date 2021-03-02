Roughly 15 vehicles were involved in a series of collisions along a massive stretch of Highway 400 Monday afternoon as whiteout conditions wreaked havoc on the roads.

Provincial police said the weather caused vehicles to crash into one another from Highway 88 to Mapleview Drive in Barrie.

They said most people involved walked away with "bumps and scrapes."

Significant blowing snow and low visibility forced police to close the large section of the highway in both directions for seven hours during what would typically be rush-hour.

