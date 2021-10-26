No outbreak at Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex, added to possible exposure list

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there is no COVID-19 outbreak at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle after it was listed on the health unit’s website Tuesday morning.

The WEHCU issued a news release later that day stating the website has been updated and there is no outbreak at the complex, but there was a user group within this community where COVID-19 transmission occurred and an outbreak was declared.

The organizers are reaching out to participants and potential contacts directly who may have been exposed, the health unit says.

WECHU says out of an abundance of caution, the health unit will instead be issuing a possible exposure notification for the facility.

Public areas are added to the potential exposure list when a positive case of COVID-19 worked, visited, or attended a facility during their infectious period and it is determined there was a risk of exposure and the WECHU is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

The WECHU is asking anyone who visited the Vollmer Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 9:30 to 11 p.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

The health unit says symptoms develop, get tested immediately.