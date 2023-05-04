'No panic here': Oilers still confident they can beat Vegas after another Game 1 loss

The Edmonton Oilers went back to work Thursday after losing their seventh-straight Game 1 of a playoff series, this time 6-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was asked why the team keeps starting slow against playoff opponents to which he just shook his head in frustration and said, "I don't know."

He added that he and the team just need to play better in Game 2 on Saturday.

After capturing career highs with 37 goals and 104 points in the regular season, the longest-serving Oiler has just four assists and no goals so far in the playoffs.

"I think I gotta shoot the puck a little bit more and try to create a little bit more, personally," he told reporters.

"But at the same time, when things are slowing down offensively, you gotta be able to take care of things on the defensive side."

Nugent-Hopkins is not the only Oiler who's stuck on zero goals.

While Leon Draisaitl has led the attack with 11 goals, secondary scorers Darnell Nurse, Ryan McLeod, Warren Foegele and Mattias Ekholm have all been shutout as well.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft said Nugent-Hopkins is still contributing to the team.

"I don't fault his effort, his attention to detail or anything like that. It hasn't gone in for him in this playoffs, through seven games, at the rate it has gone in for him in the regular season," he said.

"But I think you would be remiss if you just measured his contribution only solely in offensive production."

Woodcroft wasn't highly critical of his team's performance in Game 1, pointing out it's the first time the Oilers have lost in regulation since March 11, a stretch of 21 games.

"For me, it wasn't our best game and yet the score was 5-4 [before an empty-net goal]. So that's a good sign. We take that as a positive," Woodcroft said.

"There's things that we can improve in our game going forward, I'm not going to share them here in the media, but there are things that we know we can do better."

His positive take was shared by starting goalie Stuart Skinner.

He allowed five goals on 33 shots Wednesday and said the Oilers gave up too many good scoring chances in front of the net.

Skinner also pointed out that Edmonton lost Game 1 last round before bouncing back to win four of the next five games, eliminating the L.A. Kings.

"We know how it feels. We know what needs to be done and it's just our job to execute it," the rookie goalie said.

"I've done this before. I know exactly what to do. There's no panic button. It's just another game on Saturday and we're gonna battle."

The Oilers play the Golden Knights in Game 2 in Las Vegas at 5 p.m. MT on Saturday.