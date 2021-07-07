No parole eligibility for 16 years for man who fatally stabbed B.C. high school student

A man convicted of the second-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl will not be eligible for parole for 16 years.

Gabriel Klein got an automatic life sentence for the fatal stabbing of Letisha Reimer in Abbotsford, B.C., several years ago, but learned Wednesday how long he must serve before he can apply for parole.

Reimer died and her friend was badly injured in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary School in 2016. The name of the second victim is under a publication ban.

Klein, who is now in his mid-20s, was also convicted of aggravated assault in the unprovoked attack with a hunting knife.

For the assault, Klein was sentenced to seven years, to be served concurrently.

During his sentencing hearing, his lawyer asked the judge for Klein to be eligible to be out on parole in 12 years.

Lawyer Martin Peters said his client is treating his schizophrenia with medication, though he added Klein's risk to reoffend may increase if he stops treatment or uses drugs or alcohol.

During the court process, Klein at one point said he thought the girls he stabbed were monsters, but a plea that he be considered not criminally responsible was rejected.

Peters asked Chief Justice Heather Holmes to take into account his client's Metis heritage when determining an appropriate sentence, saying Klein was bullied in school, and that there are signs of intergenerational trauma caused by Canada's residential school system.

The Crown argued Klein should not be able to apply for parole for 18 years. Holmes' verdict comes after reading through more than 40 pages of victim impact statements, including those from Reimer's family.

Some of those statements were read out in court. Reimer's father said no prison sentence would compare to a lifetime without his daughter, and her sister spoke about feeling that she needs to be aware of her surroundings at all times.

Parole eligibility in second-degree murder cases can vary from 10 to 25 years.