No patio rainouts as diners support local patios

Diners are supporting local patios even if Mother Nature isn’t.

"There had to have been at least probably six stops and starts last night," says John Janisse, owner of River’s Edge Tap and Grill.

The rainfall did not dampen the outdoor experience of a couple who weathered the storm.

Janisse offered cover but the couple insisted on finishing their meal and weren’t about to let any type of rainfall wash away their happiness.

"Talk about wonderful people. Troopers too…nope we’re gonna ride this storm out no matter what it takes. It reminded me of the REO Speedwagon song Riding the Storm Out," said Janisse.

The bands of rain pushing through the region is tough on workers and people who want to get out which is why Voula Koufalis, owner of Louis Restaurant, is looking forward to being able to offer shelter to diners when the region moves into step three of reopening.

"Event with the umbrellas when it’s too hot, elderly customers, I have a lot of, it’s hard on them. We’re praying we get to go inside very soon." said Koufalis.

Because of the unstable forecast, many restaurant goers are calling ahead of time to see what type of shelter is available.

Jolene Panazzola was at the Thompson House Saturday afternoon with a couple of friends and said, "We were planning on going somewhere else actually. We called. They only had umbrellas so we sought out more shelter."

The Thompson House has four large tents in section of their parking lots and uncovered picnic tables in another.

"We had a lot of phone calls yesterday asking if our patio was covered and then we got busy all day." said manager Nicole Thompson.

Regardless of what the forecast holds for the next few days people like Manola Morris say they are still going to get out and enjoy a meal on a patio.

"It’s not going to stop me. I’m happy to be out. It’s been too long."