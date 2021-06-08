'No place in our communities': Local leaders, police forces offer condolences after targeted hit-and-run in London, Ont.

Leaders in Waterloo Region and Guelph, along with local police forces, are offering condolences and condemning hate and violence following a targeted hit-and-run in London, Ont. that left four people dead.

London police have charged a man with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. They said the man targeted the victims, who were all from the same family, because of their Islamic faith.

"Very saddened by the targeted act of hate in London," Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a tweet. "Islamophobia, hate and racism have no place in our communities."

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic tweeted he is "saddened & angered by the tragic act of hatred."

Dave Jaworsky, the mayor of Waterloo, offered condolences to the Muslim community following "a heinous crime of hate and Islamophobia."

Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said the city's "collective hearts are heavy with this terrible news."

Waterloo regional police and Guelph police also shared condolences on Twitter.

"Everyone deserves to be and feel safe in our community," regional police said in a tweet. "Islamophobia will not be tolerated."

