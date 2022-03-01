No plan to reintroduce local COVID-19 measures as provincial restrictions end: Etches

Ottawa's medical officer of health says she has no plans to introduce local COVID-19 restrictions now that some provincial restrictions have been dropped, adding it will be up to individuals to make their own risk assessments.

Ontario has ended its proof of vaccination requirements and remaining indoor capacity limits have been eliminated.

Speaking at Monday's Board of Health meeting, Dr. Vera Etches said Ottawa Public Health would not be imposing its own restrictions in the city.

"We're not planning locally to recommend further public health measures as provincial restrictions are lifted," she said, "but it is clear that individual behaviours can either drive or deter transmission. Our objective continues to be reducing morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 and keeping our hospitals functioning."

She added that local medical officers of health no longer have the ability to issue letters of instruction under the Reopening Ontario Act with regard to proof of vaccination requirements.

Businesses have the ability to continue to request proof of vaccination and venues such as the National Arts Centre and the Canadian Museum of Nature have said they would keep checking for the near future. Other businesses, such as the Ottawa Senators, said they would be dropping the requirement at their venues.

Etches said there is still a significant amount of COVID-19 in the community and the pandemic is not over; however, she also said citizens have developed skills over the last two years to assess their own risks and the risks to others.

"Think about the mitigation strategies we can still use, such as daily screening, monitoring for symptoms, staying home when we're ill, frequent handwashing, physical distancing, reducing close contacts, being conscious of how many close contacts we have, increasing ventilation, avoiding the closed, crowded settings, and continuing with masking in indoor public settings."

Etches added that this does not mean giving up on protecting the community.

"Just because some of the public health measures are being lifted, it doesn't mean that we're giving up on limiting the impact of COVID in our community," she said. "It's still important to keep an eye on COVID and consider the risk of transmission, and choose a lower risk activity."

Etches stressed the importance of getting booster doses, saying there are more than 25,000 residents over the age of 60 who have yet to receive a third dose.

"Each of those people is at higher risk of severe illness and would benefit from a booster dose so if we could use this time to remind people we’re moving into more opportunity to transmission, this is when you want to turn to as much protection from vaccination as you can," she told reporters after the meeting.

Mask mandates remain in effect in Ontario, though Premier Doug Ford said Monday that Ontario is "not far away" from removing them, but he must still confer with the chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore. Etches said should the rates of severe illness increase and hospitals become overwhelmed, she would be talking with Moore about reintroducing measures, but she has no plans to introduce any local mask mandates once the province lifts them.

Etches said she hopes the province gives the measures that dropped Tuesday about three weeks to take effect to note their impact on transmission.

"I would like to see three weeks of assessing the impact of the reopening because it does take a couple of weeks to see whether there's been a growth in transmission and it takes a little bit longer these days because we're looking for it to show up in hospitalizations," she said. "We'd have a better assessment of how well we're managing to keep omicron under control after three weeks."