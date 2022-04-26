No plea entered by woman charged with arson of Senator Allen Bird Centre Gym

The case of the woman accused of setting fire to the Senator Allen Bird Centre in Prince Albert has yet to enter a plea in provincial court.

Gina Beatty is charged with one count of arson for starting a fire on April 15th outside of the centre.

The 24-year-old did not appear in court, however her lawyer did speak to the matter. The case was adjourned until May 5th to allow time for the defense lawyer to gather medical information about Beatty.

Beatty will remain in custody at Pine Grove Correctional Centre.

The gym was used for various ceremonies, elections, sports and musical events.

The fine arts festival for first nations youth was scheduled to take place in the gym. Prince Albert Grand Council has not announced an alternative venue for the festival.

The centre was built in the 1940s and used as a gym by students from a nearby residential school.

It is located on urban reserve land owned by the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation named Chief Joseph Custer Reserve 201.