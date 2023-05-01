No proof syringe needle attack in Sudbury actually happened, police say

A social media post circulating in the Sudbury area alleges that a girl was attacked recently in the bathroom of a local cinema with a syringe needle.

The anonymous post has been shared more than 1,500 times by various users on social media. It says the victim was taken to hospital and that police have been informed.

But Sudbury police said that isn’t true.

“At this time, we have no information to suggest that the incident took place,” police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email.

Police also posted on their social media accounts that while they are aware of the allegations, nothing has been reported.

“The alleged incidents have not been reported to police and at this time, we cannot verify the legitimacy of these claims,” police said.

“If you were involved in either of these alleged incidents, please contact police at 705-675-9171.”

The post itself alleges the incident involved a “friend of mines’s (sic) daughter-in-law this weekend at Silver City.”

The post said the woman’s two daughters and another friend went to the washroom, but only two returned. When the mother went to the bathroom to investigate, “some woman was holding her on the floor saying that ‘it's OK, my daughter is not feeling good,’” the post said.

“Needless to say, real mom lost her shit and yelled at the woman that f---k you, I'm her mom!”

“The woman bolted,” the post continued.

“The daughter was injected with something from the woman, the needle was on the floor ... I suspect trafficking.”

The “daughter” was checked out and released from hospital, the post claimed, and police were informed “but they haven't found the woman.”

In its statement, Sudbury police said rather than kidnaping victims in public bathrooms, human traffickers generally use coercion to lure victims, using social media or dating apps.

“They will befriend their victims, while sometimes acting as their ‘boyfriend,’” police said.

“Traffickers manipulate victims by promising a better life and opportunities to make money while isolating them from their loved ones.”

Human trafficking can be reported by calling the Greater Sudbury Police Service at 705-675-9171, Sudbury Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477, or the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is a confidential, multilingual service that operates 24/7. Human trafficking can also be reported to GSPS online by filing a report through the online reporting system.

For more information on human trafficking including the "guiding our path - together we heal; human trafficking and intimate partner violence toolkit for survivors", click here.