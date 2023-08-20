No property thefts in Okanagan evacuation zones, Mounties say

As thousands of Kelowna-area residents remain displaced due to wildfires ravaging the area, Mounties are saying the homes that have been left behind are safe from theft.

Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Southeast District RCMP, said in a Sunday news release that police want to assure evacuated communities that there were only “minor concerns” reported overnight.

RCMP in the region received a “few calls” regarding “suspicious individuals,” he said, but reports of property theft were limited and unsubstantiated.

“Our officers did encounter a couple suspicious people near a particular checkpoint, who were identified and turned away”, Grandy said. “I can confirm there have been no substantiated reports of property thefts occurring within the protected areas.”

“We’re truly appreciative of the efforts of those in the community who have called to report suspicious people or circumstances” Grandy continued. “With the tremendous complement of additional policing supports, we assure you that we will respond to those reports timely and effectively.”

On Saturday, he advised residents in the Okanagan that they will notice a large increase in police presence as officers from various detachments and specialized units arrive in the area from across B.C.

“Their primary responsibilities encompass aiding with evacuations, safeguarding evacuated regions, ensuring secure evacuation route and offering operational relief to local detachments. In addition, proactive patrols will be conducted to deter any potential criminal activities,” Saturday’s news release reads.

Police are advising anyone without authorization to enter evacuation zones to stay away so first responders can continue their vital work in the area.