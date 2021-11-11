No provincial COVID-19 update Thursday in observation of Remembrance Day

The Manitoba government will not give a COVID-19 update Thursday in observance of Remembrance Day.

The province said in a news release it will not release its daily web update or media bulletin, but information will continue to be released on the regular schedule Friday.

The province recorded 143 new cases of the virus and two deaths Wednesday, pushing the active case count to 1,457.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate grew slightly to 6.2 per cent.