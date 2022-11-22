‘No question’ protecting Canada’s border relies on Windsor police: POEC inquiry testimony

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino testified Tuesday at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa.

Mendicino was questioned by Jennifer King, the lawyer for the City of Windsor.

“There is significant reliance on Windsor’s police force to protect this piece of national infrastructure, right?” King asked Mendicino, to which he replied. “Yes.”

King went on, “and therefore there's a significant reliance on Windsor and its taxpayers to protect this border crossing since they are ultimately responsible to fund Windsor’s police force?”

“No question about it,” Mendicino replied.

In February 2022, the City of Windsor spent more than $5 million on the protest at the Ambassador Bridge, including maintaining public safety during the blockade, arresting protestors who refused to leave and the subsequent barricading of Huron Church after Feb. 14 when the bridge reopened.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has been publicly calling on the federal government to repay the taxpayers the money.

During his evidence Tuesday, Mendicino was asked about a letter from Dilkens dated March 17, 2022, asking for a meeting to come up with a “comprehensive plan” about jurisdiction around Canada’s border crossings.

Mendicino said he’s in been in communication with Windsor on the matter and intends to have a meeting but didn’t commit to when.

Through his chief of staff, Mayor Dilkens declined to comment until the inquiry concludes.