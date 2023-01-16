No rabbit hemorrhagic disease identified in Banff National Park so far, Parks Canada says

Wildlife experts say there have been no confirmed cases of a fatal virus that affects rabbit populations in Banff National Park, but that doesn't mean they aren't concerned.

Parks Canada confirmed to CTV News on Monday that it is monitoring the native populations of rabbits (lagomorphs) within the region, but has not discovered any cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHD) in any of them.

Concerns were raised in mid-December when the Town of Canmore announced it had identified a case of RHD in the community.

"It is highly likely that the disease is spreading through Canmore's feral rabbit population," the town said in a statement on its website.

The illness is highly contagious and fatal among both wild and domestic populations of rabbits, but does not affect humans, officials said.

Other animals are also safe from the virus, but those with pet rabbits should take precautions.

"RHD poses risks to pet rabbits, but not to any other household pets like cats, dogs, birds, etc.," the town said. "If you own a pet rabbit, be sure that you keep your pet indoors and away from shoes, articles of clothing or equipment that may have come into contact with an outbreak area."

Parks Canada says RHD is a concern for all native populations of rabbits in Banff, including snowshoe hares and pikas.

"All sightings of animals in distress or deceased animals should be reported to Parks Canada dispatch: 403-762-1470. Those that discover a dead lagomorph (or any dead wildlife) are asked to refrain from touching the animal and to call dispatch as soon as possible," Parks Canada said.

Authorities in Canmore say anyone who encounters a dead rabbit on their property should put on personal protective equipment such as gloves and clean it up to minimize contamination.

"(It should be) placed inside two plastic bags and disposed of in a bear-proof garbage bin," the town said.

Residents can also contact Canmore's municipal enforcement team for help.