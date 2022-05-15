No Redblacks practice Sunday as CFL, CFLPA contract talks break down

The Ottawa Redblacks will not be practicing Sunday as CFL players walk out amid a contract dispute.

Talks between the CFL and the CFL Players’ Association broke down Saturday following a full day of negotiations Friday.

While training camps were scheduled to begin Sunday, the union urged players to participate in a work stoppage starting at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Players with the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks will not join the work stoppage Sunday because of provincial labour laws, but are expected to walk off the field as soon as they are able.

The Redblacks said in a brief statement Sunday morning that there would be no practice and no media availability. It’s unclear how long the players will be off the field and it’s not known when the league and the union will meet next.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie posted a letter to fans on the league’s website, outlining the CFL’s offer to the CFLPA, saying the league offered, among other things, partially-guaranteed contracts for the first time in its history and two increases to the league’s minimum salary, bumping it up to $70,000 in 2023 and $75,000 in 2024.

“This is a win-win offer,” Ambrosie wrote. “It creates a stronger partnership, so we can work together to further improve our game and build our business. And it comes at a critical time. Our league, our clubs, and especially our players have been through so much during the pandemic. We turned the corner in 2021, working together to get back on the field. Now we have an opportunity to accelerate towards a brighter future.”

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reports that no more formal bargaining sessions are scheduled, but the two sides are “not far apart”, according to a source. Lalji says the union’s three main issues include improved health and safety for padded practices, better revenue sharing, and the term of the deal if revenue sharing isn't addressed. The CFL is offering a seven-year term.

The 3 sticking points for @CFLPA:

- @CFL wants 12 padded practices. PA wants improved health & safety package if they’re to agree

- Revenue sharing needs to include all revenue. Not selected buckets. Statements need to be audited.

- Term of deal (if rev share doesn't get fixed)

The salary cap & ratio moves are not the main issues. No more formal bargainingsessions are scheduled. But I would expect informal discussions to continue daily.

“We’re not that far apart” - source.@CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports

The CFL season is slated to begin June 9.

The last time CFL players went on strike in 1974, the issue was resolved before the season began.

Fans disappointed

Ottawa Redblacks fan Jackie Roy was looking forward to this day. The season ticket holder was hoping to grab a sneak peek at the players on opening day of training camp. Instead, all she saw was an empty field at Lansdowne Park.

“We’ve been waiting months for the football season to start,” Roy said.

"It’s disappointing. I was coming today just to watch practice and I was wanting to see some action on the field.”

Roy says the strike action will dampen some excitement for the new season.

"Fans are excited, especially this year. We have a new GM, a lot of new players, a new quarterback; so it’s an exciting time and we’d love to see the players, everybody back on the field. I’m hoping the CFL can do right by the players. They give their heart and soul."

--With files from The Canadian Press and TSN’s Farhan Lalji.