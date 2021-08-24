No regrets: Former Sudbury doctor who served in Afghanistan reflects on the return of the Taliban

As the tragedy unfolds in Afghanistan, a former Sudbury doctor who served on the frontlines in the war against the Taliban says he is still proud of his and Canada's efforts to bring peace to the war-torn nation.

But Dr. Ray Wiss said in an interview with CTV News that it wasn't easy to watch the Western-backed regime collapse in recent weeks.

"I've run the gamut of emotions, as you can imagine," Wiss said on the phone from his new home in British Columbia. "But I will never be ashamed or regret what I did -- what we did."

Despite the rout by the Taliban, he's hoping their efforts will someday yield results. For example, when Canadian troops landed in Afghanistan in 2001, Wiss said no girls were allowed to receive an education.

"By the time we left the combat mission, there were three million in school," he said. "How much of that seed that was planted there will blossom? How much it can be repressed? I don't know."

Wiss went to Afghanistan for the first time in 2007-2008, and did a second tour of duty in 2009. He wrote two books on his experiences – 'FOB Doc: A Doctor On the Front Lines in Afghanistan - A War Diary' and 'A Line in the Sand: Canadians at War in Kandahar.'

He spent more time in combat areas than any other Canadian physician and served in Kandahar Province, the birthplace of the Taliban.

When he left after his last tour, Wiss said the outcome was far from certain. While one-on-one relationships with Afghan soldiers were developed, he said there were signs that corruption was undermining the effort.

He points to one anecdote his combat team commander related to him, in which a local warlord was demanding money the Canadians were carrying for an aid group.

"He was trying to appropriate a large cash payment that we we're trying to make to a regional organization," Wiss said. "He says, 'No, I want that. I'm taking it,' and things are pretty tense there for a while … Canadian soldiers actually had to get into a Mexican standoff, guns pointing at his people and his guys pointing guns at ours."

Finally, more coalition soldiers showed up and the warlord backed off. But it was a sign of how deep the problems were.

More than 40,000 Canadians served in Afghanistan and 158 were killed between 2001 and 2014, when Canada's military operations ended.

Many others came home injured or suffered psychological wounds from the war. According to the Canadian Armed Forces, 191 veterans have taken their own lives since 2011.

There were casualties from Sudbury, too, including Pvt. Andrew Miller, who was killed in Kandahar in 2010, and Corp. Bill Kerr of Sudbury, who lost both his legs and his left arm in 2008, also in Kandahar.

When asked whether these sorts of sacrifices were worth it considering how it all ended, Wiss said he takes a broader look.

He compared it to the genocide in Rwanda where the international community stood by while one million were slaughtered.

"We never talk about the fact that (Gen.) Romeo Dallaire screamed at us for two months, saying something bad is going to happen," he said. "We have washed our hands of the responsibility for close to a million deaths."

Time and again, the international community has stood idly watching as atrocities take place, he said. At least in Afghanistan, we tried.

"We took the opportunity to try to do something, right? And I will never regret that," Wiss said. "It's very easy to look back and criticize the errors of commission … Considering what we know now, should we have done something differently during the Rwandan genocide?"

"We went to Afghanistan," he continued. "We tried, but it didn't work out as well as we'd like, and we will be criticized for it, but I will not be ashamed."

He also compared it to the Cold War with the Soviet Union, which took 45 years to win. Canada spent tens of billions on that effort, money that could have been spent elsewhere on health and social programs. While the West won in the end, there's still an argument about whether the costs were worth it.

One thing that does bother him is the words of the Taliban in 2001. Outgunned, out financed and in retreat, the group infamously said that time is on their side – that they would still be there long after coalition troops went home.

Wiss said the West should have been as determined to beat the Taliban as it was to defeat communism.

"We could have looked the Taliban across the table and said we'll be here for generations," he said. "We confronted the Soviet Union for 45 years, so that should be your timeline."

While reluctant to criticize the decision to pull out, Wiss said Canada should be making every effort to evacuate every person who wants to leave.

"We've got Special Forces right now at the Kabul Airport," he said. "We should have a battalion over there. We should get a regiment over there and we should be not only evacuating every single person wants to leave, we should be helping them in every way we can."

It enrages him to hear stories of officials at the airport looking for documentation and forms before people are allowed to leave. The focus has to be on getting people out as soon as possible.

"This is f--cking bullsh--t," he said. "You can quote me on that."