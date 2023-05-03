No reports of 'potentially lethal substance' being received in London region

No reports of potentially lethal substances have been received by London police or OPP in the entire west region after a warning was sent out about the packages.

The warning was issued by OPP headquarters in Orilllia that the packages may have been sent to people at risk of self-harm in communities across the province.

The packages contain sodium nitrite, which was being sold online and distributed by mail.

If you or someone in your home has received a package from the businesses listed below, y ou are asked to contact police.

Imtime Cuisine

AmbuCA

Academic / ACademic

Escape Mode / escMode

ICemac

Police say sodium nitrite is a white, crystalline substance used as a food additive and commonly found in processed meats. Intentional consumption of excessive amounts of this substance can reduce oxygen-levels, impair breathing and can result in death.

The OPP is calling on everyone to be vigilant of the online transactions and activity of family members and the arrival of any unexpected packages in the mail.

On Tuesday, Peel Regional Police say they arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for providing this product.