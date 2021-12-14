No risk to 2 Lethbridge high schools closed, evacuated in response to unverified threats: police

After an investigation, police say there was no risk to students at Lethbridge's Winston Churchill High School and Lethbridge Collegiate Institute Tuesday after reports were received of threats against both schools.

According to Lethbridge police, the school division elected to close Winston Churchill High School and send students home for the remainder of the day. The threat was received electronically by school administration Tuesday morning.

Officers conducted a search of the school Tuesday and discovered nothing to suggest any risk to students or staff.

Tuesday afternoon, the Lethbridge Public Division announced that Lethbridge Collegiate Institute had also been evacuated after 'threatening materials' were discovered on site.

A subsequent search uncovered no evidence of a threat to students or staff.

Police don't believe the two incidents are connected.

The investigation to identify suspects in both cases continues.