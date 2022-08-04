No risk to public after man shot in Comox: RCMP
Police say a man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot with a shotgun in Comox, B.C., over the weekend.
Comox Valley RCMP say a man called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to report that he'd been shot in the leg.
The man had called from a park in the 2000-block of Wallace Road, and when police arrived they found the man as well as a double-barrel shotgun.
The 41-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police say he's expected to recover.
"There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing risk to the public," said Const. Monika Terragni in a statement Thursday.
"Investigators have interviewed witnesses and all parties involved in this incident are known to police," she said.
Anyone who has information on the shooting who hasn't yet spoken with police is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
New Brazilian restaurant aims to create a home for 'forgotten' neighbourhood in TorontoOpening a new Brazilian restaurant in a Toronto neighbourhood where locals have felt 'forgotten' was about creating a home for customers seeking one, the owner says.
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Waterloo RegionPublic Health says the case is in a man in his 30s.
-
Sudburian charged with impaired driving in fatal crash near OrilliaA 51-year-resident of Sudbury is facing charges in connection with a fatal collision in April on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte Township.
-
Two Yarmouth men face dozens of charges in human trafficking caseTwo men from Yarmouth, N.S., are facing dozens of charges related to human trafficking in a case police say involves multiple victims.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps push towards playoffs amid COVID-19 outbreakThe Vancouver Whitecaps' road to the playoffs continues to be a bumpy ride.
-
Downtown Victoria workers offered 'de-escalation' safety training by business associationThe Downtown Victoria Business Association is offering its members a free online de-escalation training session this month.
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit issues overdose alertSix drug overdoses within the past four days have prompted the Grey Bruce Health Unit to issue an Opioid Alert.
-
Calgary to see a sunny, seasonal weekendWarmth and stability coming after a windy Friday.
-