London police say there is no further risk to the public after two people were arrested following a weapons investigation on Sydenham Street.

Originally police had asked neighbours to remain indoors or leave the building altogether due to the ongoing investigation.

No one has been reported injured in the incident, which began around 1 a.m.

Police say they received a report about a man who possibly had a firearm in a residence in the 100-block of Syndenham.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.