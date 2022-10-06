Man found dead near Saanich pedestrian trail

Police say there is no risk to the public after the body of an unknown man was found Thursday near a pedestrian and cycling trail in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police detectives and the B.C. Coroners Service are working to identify the man who was found near the Lochside Regional Trail in the area of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

Investigators are also trying to determine the cause of death, according to Saanich police Det.-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses, police said.