No season for London Nationals, other area teams as GOJHL season cancelled

The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has claimed yet another sport league’s season, this time affecting numerous area hockey teams including the London Nationals.

The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) announced that the latest shutdown has made it impossible for them to hold any kind of season this year.

“There was never ending hope that we would be able to somehow manage a safe and responsible 2020-21 hockey season,” read a release issued Monday.

However, the league acknowledged the latest stay-at-home order could run through May 6, making their season impossible.

“All recreational facilities have been closed to the public and most towns or cities are now in the process of taking their ice out.”

The league is made up of several teams across the province, many of which are in southwestern Ontario.

Area teams include the London Nationals, Komoka Kings, St. Thomas Stars, Strathroy Rockets, Brantford Bandits, St. Marys Lincolns, Stratford Warriors, Chatham Maroons, Sarnia Legionnaires, and more.

“At this time we will focus our attention to planning for a successful return in the 2021-22 season, knowing full-well we are not yet out of this pandemic and there will be more obstacles to overcome in the future,” said Commissioner Brent Garbutt.