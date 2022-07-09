iHeartRadio

No serious injuries after semi rolls over in northeast Calgary

There were no serious injuries when a large truck crashed while a driver was navigating a road in northeast Calgary.

It took a while to clear the scene after a large truck tipped onto its side in northeast Calgary Saturday morning.

The crash took place at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of 16 Avenue near Stoney Trail N.E.

It's not know what led up to the crash, but one lane of traffic needed to be shut down so the debris could be cleared away.

