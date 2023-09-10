No serious injuries after vehicle and train collide in Saskatoon

Traffic was restricted in the city’s west side following a collision between a train and a vehicle on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 11th Street West and Avenue W South around 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

With the train at a complete stop, east-west traffic was blocked from the site of the collision up to 22nd Street and Avenue F North while first responders attended the scene.

Police said there were only minor injuries reported and no one required hospitalization.

The scene was cleared just after midnight Sunday, police said.