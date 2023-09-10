iHeartRadio

No serious injuries after vehicle and train collide in Saskatoon


Railway signals and train tracks. FILE IMAGE (Tristan Phillips/CP24)

Traffic was restricted in the city’s west side following a collision between a train and a vehicle on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 11th Street West and Avenue W South around 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

With the train at a complete stop, east-west traffic was blocked from the site of the collision up to 22nd Street and Avenue F North while first responders attended the scene.

Police said there were only minor injuries reported and no one required hospitalization.

The scene was cleared just after midnight Sunday, police said.

12