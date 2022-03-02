iHeartRadio

No serious injuries in collision at Caledon intersection

Fire crews attend the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Castlederg Sideroad and The Gore Road in Caledon, Ont., on Wed., March 2, 2022. (OPP_CR)

Police say no one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Caledon early Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police arrived to find one vehicle on its roof near a tree line at Castlederg Side Road and The Gore Road.

Emergency crews, including Caledon Fire and paramedics, attended the scene.

Crews are removing the vehicles from the area.

It's not clear at this time what caused the collision or how many people were involved.

12