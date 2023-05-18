iHeartRadio

No serious injuries in Springwater Township crash


A vehicle involved in a two-vehicle crash in Springwater Township on Thurs. May 18, 2023 (Troy Cole/CTV News).

Nobody was hospitalized in a two-vehicle collision in Springwater Township Thursday evening.

According to paramedics, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Sunnidale and Dobson Roads.

Each vehicle had a single occupant with only minor injuries reported, paramedics tell CTV News.

There's no word on what caused the crash, but drivers had to use a detour while the scene was cleaned up.

