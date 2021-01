Saskatoon police were on scene after a collision involving a bus and a train Wednesday morning.

There were no serious injuries reported, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The crash occurred near the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue L South, SPS said.

The train, which was stationary after the incident, forced police to reroute traffic.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., police said the scene had been cleared.

This is a developing story. More details to come.