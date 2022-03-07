'No-show' Airbnb bookings help direct immediate aid to Ukraine

Kim Sorensen has been happy to purchase several accommodations and tours for a Ukrainian vacation she has no intention of taking.

Sorenson, along with others from around the world, have discovered Airbnb as an immediate means of getting money to those living through war.

Sorensen, who is an Airbnb host in the Halifax area, began messaging Ukrainian property hosts over the past week.

“I say, ‘Hey, I’m Kim, I’m from Canada, I’m obviously not coming to Kyiv, but I’d like to rent out your place,’ because it’s a way for us to get money into the Ukrainian economy to folks who need it, to get the things they need, as it gets worse and worse in a war zone.”

In return, Sorensen has received messages of gratitude from the hosts.

“My Dear Kim, It is difficult to describe in words the feelings that arise when we receive such support from the whole world,” wrote one Ukrainian Airbnb host in a translated message.

Airbnb says it has waived all service fees for guests and hosts making purchases in Ukraine.

“So this goes directly to Ukrainians,” said Airbnb spokesperson Matt McNama in an interview with CP24. “So far in the first few days alone this initiative and grassroots movement has raised about $2.5 million Canadian for Ukrainians directly on Airbnb for all the hosts and those who are losing those dollars they’d normally rely on.”

Sorensen is hoping to someday visit the Ukrainian hosts she’s in contact with now.