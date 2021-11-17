No skating rink at Carl Zehr Square this winter

Construction was delayed at Carl Zehr Square in front of Kitchener city hall, meaning it will be another year without an ice rink.

Work started in March 2020 and was supposed to be done by the end of 2021.

"The completion will now be spring of 2022," said Lydia Stewart, the manager of facilities management with the City of Kitchener.

Stewart said the delay is due to supply chain and logistical issues.

"The two critical components that have been delayed are the ice plant condenser and the security bollards," Stewart said. "But, we have experienced generalized delays, as many industries have, relative to the pandemic."

Crews will work through the winter to get the work done as soon as possible.

"We're committed to producing a quality product and we want to make sure we have everything we need and not sacrifice what we intended to do when we set out this design," Stewart said.

The square will have a new water feature, ice rink and stage once it's complete.

"We undertook this work to create a much more accessible and flexible space for public programming," Stewart said.

She added the delay isn't impacting the $13.3 million budget.