After a weekend snowfall left a fresh layer of the white stuff across the capital region, don't expect more of it anytime soon.

Environment Canada's forecasts call for no new snow in the next seven days and warmer-than-average temperatures throughout the week.

On Monday, expect an overcast day with a high of -2 C, a few degrees above seasonal norms. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning and again late in the evening and overnight.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with temperatures holding steady near -3 C.

Wednesday and Thursday are both expected to be sunny, with highs of -2 C and -1 C, respectively.

Things will cool down a bit at the end of the week, with Friday expected to feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -4 C and lows in the negative double digits.