No snowfall warnings in Windsor-Essex as storm hits other regions

While the Windsor area appears to be dodging most of the snowstorm hitting other parts of Ontario, the region is still expected to get some flurries.

Environment Canada says periods of light snow will be ending Monday morning, then it will be mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -1C. Wind chill -16C Monday morning and -8C in the afternoon.

The forecast is mainly cloudy Monday night with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -6C. Wind chill near -13C.

A winter storm containing up to 40 centimetres of snowfall in other areas has prompted a number of Ontario school boards to close schools on Monday. Snowfall warnings are in place for most or Southern Ontario, but not Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens highlights the lack of snow in Windsor with a response on social media.

“Looking at this map gives me another great reason to live in Canada’s southernmost city!” he posted.

Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Gerald Cheng says winter comes in many forms along with frigid temperatures and snow, telling CTV News there is still plenty of time for southwestern Ontario to experience traditional winter weather.

“Windsor being part of extreme southwestern Ontario, it’s very hard to get cold temperatures and a lot of snow at the same time,” says Cheng.

“Weather can be a double edged sword so if we get too much of a good thing, then it becomes a bad thing. So, a lack of snow may not be a good thing after all. We don’t really want winter weather to be too extreme. A lack of snow is also a concern. At the same time, winter is not over yet so there is still plenty of time to get snow.”

Cheng says farmers rely on a blanket of snow to insulate and protect their winter crops.

He expects temperatures to warm up a bit throughout the week to bring more seasonal conditions back to the region, noting snowfall records have historically been set during the month of February.

“Windsor is no stranger to big snows, the record snow fall still stands at 37 cm February 25th 1965 and if you talk about the last decade, if we’ve got anything that’s over 30 cm, any system that gave a hefty snowfall, that happened in 2015, February 1st,” Cheng says.

“February is coming so we’ll see if we get a big shot of snow next month!”

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 0C. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. Tuesday night..cloudy. Low -2C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 1C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -11C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -8C. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -14C.

Friday..sunny. High -7C. Friday night..clear. Low -12C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -5C. Saturday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -5C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -1C and the average low is -8C.