No spectators allowed at Wesley Clover Parks for show jumping competitions

Spectators are not allowed to visit Wesley Clover Parks to watch world-class show jumping competitions this month, despite Ottawa moving into Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan and fans permitted at indoor and outdoor events.

The Ottawa Summer Tournament was held this weekend at the equestrian facility in Ottawa's west end, while Ottawa Summer Tournament 2 will be held July 21 to 25.

In a message on its website, The Ottawa Equestrian Tournaments says access to the site during the events are limited to essential persons only, and spectators are not permitted.

Essential persons are defined as riders, one parent/guardian of minors, trainers and individuals directly involved in the care of the horses.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Wesley Clover Parks says it's working with Ottawa Public Health and Ottawa Bylaw to review all guidelines for future competitions.

"At this time we are not able to allow spectators on-site in any capacity," said Robyn Cyr, marketing coordinator at Wesley Clover Parks.

"We have a detailed event plan approved by Ottawa Public Health and Ottawa Bylaw and we are not able to make exceptions to our current plan without compromising the event."

Cyr added Wesley Clover Parks is speaking with officials at OPH and Ottawa Bylaw to review all guidelines.

"We look forward to welcoming spectators back later in the season!"

Sports and recreational fitness facilities are allowed to open under Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan. For outdoor events, capacity for unseated events is a maximum capacity of 75 per cent or 5,000 people (whichever is less). For events with fixed seating, spectators are permitted at a maximum capacity of 75 per cent or 15,000 people (whichever is less).