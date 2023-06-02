No splashing this summer: Bowness wading pool closed for 2023
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Neighbourhood kids won't be able to play at the Bowness Park wading pool this summer.
The City of Calgary has closed the pool, located in the 8900 block of 48 Ave. N.W., to complete some necessary repairs.
According to a Thursday tweet, the wading pool will be closed for the entirety of the 2023 season.
"Sorry we can't splash into summer – but safety first," said the city.
There are three other city-operated wading pools in Calgary:
- Eau Claire Plaza/Barclay Mall, located at 105 Barclay Parade S.W.;
- Prairie Winds Park, located at 223 Castleridge Blvd. N.E.; and
- Riley Park, located at 800 12 St. N.W.
There are also eight city-owned spray parks and eight outdoor pools.
For more details, including which spray parks have access to aquatic wheelchairs, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.
