'No stopping in a reserved bike lane': Ottawa Bylaw targets illegal parking in bike lanes this week

Ottawa Bylaw is making sure vehicles aren't stopping and parking in bike lanes on Ottawa streets,

A total of 36 tickets have been issued this week during a proactive parking enforcement blitz targeting vehicles in bike lanes.

In a statement on Twitter, Ottawa Bylaw said bike lanes are no stopping zones and not meant for vehicles to be driving over them.

"Please remember: no stopping in a reserved bike lane!"

