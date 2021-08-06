'No stopping in a reserved bike lane': Ottawa Bylaw targets illegal parking in bike lanes this week
Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa Bylaw is making sure vehicles aren't stopping and parking in bike lanes on Ottawa streets,
A total of 36 tickets have been issued this week during a proactive parking enforcement blitz targeting vehicles in bike lanes.
In a statement on Twitter, Ottawa Bylaw said bike lanes are no stopping zones and not meant for vehicles to be driving over them.
"Please remember: no stopping in a reserved bike lane!"
Please remember: no stopping in a reserved bike lane! #OTTcity pic.twitter.com/9BWAVddiW0
-
