No store, but pop-up IKEA Design Studio coming to London, Ont.

After years of back and forth over whether a full-size IKEA store would come to London, and the opening and closure of a 'pick-up point,' the company has announced a limited-time IKEA Design Studio will be opening at CF Masonville Place.

It is one of three new locations that will allow customers to "design and order complex home furnishing systems for the kitchen, bath, bedroom and living room" through one-on-one sessions with IKEA experts.

The London location is expected to open in late October or early November.

"Our ambition is to become more accessible to Ontario residents by bringing IKEA closer to them and offering new, convenient services that meet the evolving demands of our lives at home," said Toronto Area Manager Niclas Karlsson-Järnkrok in a statement. "The IKEA Design Studio is one of the many ways we're delivering local, relevant home furnishing solutions to meet these evolving needs in a meaningful way."

Significantly smaller than a regular IKEA store, the Design Studio will have a small selection of product samples on display, but will not sell products or food.

IKEA says its Design Studio is a short-term concept and will be open for a period of 12-18 months.

Purchases can be delivered or picked up at a local pick-up location. According to the IKEA website, in London pick-up is available at Custom Delivery at 1040 Wharncliffe Rd. S.