No strike for college students

The College Employer Council and union (OPSEU) reached an agreement late Thursday evening.

The strike that was scheduled to begin on Friday at 12:01am has been called off.

All work-to-rule strike activities have been cancelled and all classes will proceed as scheduled.

The CEC and @OPSEU/ @SEFPO @CAATfaculty have reached an agreement to enter binding interest arbitration and the strike that was scheduled to commence at 12:01am on March 18, 2022, is called off. This also includes all work-to-rule strike activities. pic.twitter.com/HxCWGEG72I