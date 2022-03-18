No strike for St. Clair College students and staff

A strike has been averted at St. Clair College after a binding arbitration agreement was reached between colleges and the union.

The College Employer Council and the OPSEU academic employees bargaining team representing full-time and part-time faculty, instructors, librarians, and counsellors met at the virtual bargaining table with a Ministry of Labour appointed mediator on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, the two sides released a statement saying they reached an agreement to enter binding interest arbitration and the strike that was scheduled to commence at 12:01 a.m. on March 18 was called off. This also includes all work-to-rule strike activities.

“We are pleased to advise that after 12 hours at the bargaining table, the parties have agreed to unconditional interest arbitration on both parties’ outstanding issues. Hearing dates mutually convenient to the parties will be scheduled soon,” said Dr. Laurie Rancourt, chair of the management bargaining team. “We remain committed to putting students and their education first”.

That means there will be no strikes at any of the 24 Ontario public colleges. College programs will continue normal operations and program delivery.

“After all that students, faculty and the College community have been through over the past two years, we felt it was essential that we put our differences aside and conclude these negotiations without a strike,” said Graham Lloyd, CEO of the College Employer Council.