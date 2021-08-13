'No Swimming' advisory lifted at Gillies Lake Beach in Timmins

Just as the weather forecast is predicting hot temperatures next week in Timmins, the Porcupine Health Unit is lifting its 'No Swimming' advisory at the popular beach.

Earlier this week, water sampling results indicated Gillies Lake had high levels of bacteria in the water, specifically e-coli. But public health inspectors did another recent sampling and on Friday afternoon, cleared the beach for public use.

The city of Timmins manages the beach and the Porcupine Health Unit monitors the water quality.

"Every once in a while this happens. It’s just one of the things that you have with a natural lake," said Glenn Thurston, manager of parks, recreation and building operations for the City of Timmins.

Inspectors said this is the first time this summer one of the public beaches has been closed.

"We would recommend that before going swimming that people can check out our Porcupine Beach Wise website because we post the latest results and whether it’s clear, satisfactory or whether there’s a swimming advisory," said Kaitlin McCaw, public health inspector and program coordinator of the Porcupine Health Unit's inspection services.

A couple of other areas where people can cool off are at the local splash pads: one in Hollinger Park and a brand new one in South Porcupine. It opened up a couple of days ago, boasting twenty-two features, and two zones for different age groups.