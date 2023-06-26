No sympathy for colleagues with day jobs as most councillors recommend daytime meetings

City council may be moving off the evening shift.

The Governance Working Group (GWG) didn’t require much convincing before recommending a motion by Coun. Skylar Franke that would move the start time of city hall’s standing committee meetings to 9:30 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. starting in 2024.

“We make better decisions when our brains are fresh than we do at 9:30p.m., 10 p.m., or 11 o’clock at night,” said Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis.

Currently, three standing committee meetings start at 4 p.m. (Planning and Environment Committee, Community and Protective Services Committee, and the Strategic Planning and Policy Committee).

Those meetings frequently require council, city staff, and the public to spend late evenings at city hall until the agenda is completed.

Several councillors suggested a consistent daytime schedule will improve work-life balance for everyone involved.

Coun. Anna Hopkins wants to ensure Londoners who work during the daytime aren’t prevented from participating in municipal decision making.

“We have to [think of] the public and accommodate them,” Hopkins told colleagues on the working group. “I would like to make sure that when we make those changes that we’ve taken everything into account.”

The deputy mayor believes that online videoconferencing has become a more convenient way for many Londoners to offer input and feedback during public participation meetings.

It’s becoming increasingly common for constituents to participate via Zoom from work or while travelling outside the city.

“People would rather take half an hour of their workday at 2 o’clock in the afternoon for a scheduled item [at a committee], than to come and speak for five minutes and miss their child’s soccer game or miss dinner with their family,” Lewis added.

In November 2022, the start time of city council meetings shifted from 4 p.m. to 1 p.m.

After about 30 minutes of discussion, councillors on the Governance Working Group recommended switching to daytime meetings.

Since 11 of 15 council members participated in the GWG vote, the recommendation is expected to have sufficient political backing when the schedule change is in front of council for formal approval July 25.

The deputy mayor has little sympathy about the impact the proposed daytime schedule would have on a small number of councillors who divide their time between a daytime job and council duties in the evening.

“Expectations change in the workplace, it’s just that simple,” Lewis told CTV News London. “If this is not your primary employment focus, then you shouldn’t be here in my opinion.”