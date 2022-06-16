No tears at Innisfil Onion Festival
The heritage and culture of Innisfil are that of an onion – a vibrant land with a spicy undertone of people in villages that form the rural township.
Running from June 17 to June 19, the Onion Festival is meant to highlight the abundance of food grown on the land for the past 200 years.
The new Onion Fest is derived from past successful summer events such as Summerfest and Ribfest.
Innisfil Community Events organizers welcome visitors with music, entertainment, a midway, vendors and evening fireworks at the Innisfil Recreation Complex on Yonge Street near Innisfil Beach Road.
In what hopes to become an annual tradition, a BBQ competition will pit a dozen contestants against each other to create the ultimate hamburger and earn the title of Innisfil BBQ Boss.
BBQ pros, such as Mean Moe's BBQ, Hellent BBQ, Heavy D BBQ, Wine Country BBQ, and Rusty's Smoke BBQ will share their wares, which can be washed down with a little help from the Innisfil Rotary Club which will be running the alcoholic beverages refreshment area.
