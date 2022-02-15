'No testing should be required': N.B. businesses, travellers react to new COVID-19 testing requirements

The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.

Now, travellers get a choice when entering Canada: a molecular PCR test, or a rapid antigen test. It’s a small step by Ottawa to make it easier for travellers, since rapid tests are often cheaper and more accessible.

However, there are some who feel the federal government should have taken a larger leap.

John Slipp, the owner of a duty-free shop at the Canada-U.S. border near Woodstock, N.B., is calling for all testing to be removed.

He said there is no point in trying to keep COVID-19 out of the country, because it’s already here. He adds the new rules are already causing confusion.

“I just had some customers ask me how the rapid test requirement will work … where will these need to be done? Who will pay for them? How much will they cost?” said Slipp.

“So, it is good news that the Government of Canada is moving in the right direction. But, this half effort will probably only complicate travellers' lives even more than they were before.”

Slipp's business closed at the start of the pandemic, and only reopened in the fall of 2021. He said sales are down 80 to 85 per cent, and are entirely dependent on people crossing the border.

Peter Comeau and Karen Howard were heading to Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine on Tuesday. They had already scheduled their PCR tests, but also question why testing is necessary.

“Considering that we’re both double vaccinated with our boosters, we wear our masks and do our hand cleaning, and social distancing, that’s as safe as you can get,” Comeau said.

Slipp also wonders if this is a missed opportunity by Ottawa.