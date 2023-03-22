No threat to public following incident in Spryfield: Halifax police

Police say an incident that put five schools in the Spryfield area of Halifax under a hold-and-secure order Wednesday afternoon is over.

Halifax Regional Police said at 1:20 p.m. there was a police presence in the area of Herring Cove Road and Greystone Drive.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) tweeted around the same time that J. L. Ilsley High School, Elizabeth Sutherland School, Herring Cove Junior High, William King Elementary School and Rockingstone Heights School were under a hold-and-secure order “as an event unfolds in the community.”

Police said they contained the area.

They also asked the public to avoid the area as they investigated.

About 15 minutes later, police said the incident had been resolved.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

They added there will continue to be a police presence in the area.

Police have not said what kind of incident they are investigating.

Meanwhile, the hold-and-secure order has been lifted at the five schools.