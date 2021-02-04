London police remain tight-lipped as they continue to investigate a death on Stanley Street on Wednesday.

Officers remained on scene Thursday morning as the investigation continued.

However, in a statement police said, "There is nothing to indicate a threat to public safety at this time."

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly before noon Wednesday after someone was found dead inside a home.

A section of Stanley Street, east of Perry Street, was blocked off for much of the day.

An autopsy is expected to take place Thursday.