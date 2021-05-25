iHeartRadio

'No threat to public safety': Sault police investigate weapons call

Sault Ste. Marie Police Services is asking the public to avoid the 600 block area of Albert Street West on Tuesday as officers investigate a weapons call.

Few details are known, but police said in a news release the call came in around 10:45 a.m.

Officers remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The type of weapons involved or whether there have been any injuries is unclear.

Lincoln Louttit, a spokesperson for Sault police, told CTV News there is no threat to public safety.

More details to follow as they become available.