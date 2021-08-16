'Sleep will be minimal': Saskatoon candidates off to the races in federal election

Canadians will be heading back to the polls for a Sept. 20 federal election, made official by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday.

The timing of the announcement means candidates will have just 35 days to campaign — the shortest time in Canadian history.

Saskatoon West Conservative incumbent Brad Redekopp says the election call is no surprise.

“We have already been talking to people at the doors for several months as part of my work as an MP, and we're just going to continue that and ramp it up,” he said.

With just over a month until the election, Redekopp says his campaign team has been “going hard right out of the gates” because there’s no time to waste.

“It forces us to be very succinct, we have to get everything done in a short period of time,” he said.

“Sleep will be minimal, and no personal time for me.”

Saskatoon-Grasswood Liberal candidate Rokhan Sarwar says the shortened campaign may prove to be challenging in his first federal election, but says after being nominated in early March he’s already had time to connect with voters.

“We've been doing a lot of phone calls, connecting with the constituents over the phone,” he said.

“Our plan for door knocking is keeping safety in mind, we will make sure when door knocking does start it is going to be planned in a way where safety is a top priority, wearing masks, keeping the distance, but most importantly, meeting our constituents and listening to their concerns in addressing those concerns.”

Saskatoon West NDP candidate Robert Doucette has also begun knocking on doors in his riding, saying that the work he’s done in the community as executive director of the Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre will resonate with voters.

“People in Saskatoon West have been saying to me that they really like the, call it old school I guess, door knocking,” he said.

“They want to see the candidates, or they want to talk to them, and they want to actually hear what you have to say about how they're going to deal with their issues on a day to day basis.”

Saskatoon-Grasswood Green Party candidate Gillian Walker sees the length of the campaign as a positive.

“Looking at some of the long, drawn out campaigns that we've had before, and especially our news coverage being flooded with the American election, a shorter one I think would be all right for me,” they said.

“I can't wait to get out and start meeting people, talking about what they feel like, how they think we need to move forward as a country.”

Walker says now is the time for Saskatchewan to go Green.

“The most attractive part of the Canadian Green Party platform is just its focus on the environment, and making sure that we are investing properly to make Canada a leader going forward,” they said.

“The other part that's really important to me is really reaching out and supporting our people. So talking about health care, talking about human rights, making sure that we're supporting those so that they can continue to help us out in the coming future.”

'UNNECESSARY ELECTION'

Redekopp and Doucette say they’re concerned about the timing of the election call.

“It's an unnecessary election,” said Redekopp.

“[Trudeau] wants a majority and so he called the election. I think that's his primary motivation. I mean, there's no other reason. Parliament is working, the NDP have propped up Trudeau and the Liberals every single time, so he's not having any problem getting legislation through.”

“I think it's really selfish of Prime Minister Trudeau,” said Doucette, who says he’s concerned about the election coinciding with another wave of COVID-19.

“The fourth wave is picking up and so that's going to put a lot of people in jeopardy, it's going to impact on the ability of people to vote, and so I just think it's the wrong time to call a summer election.”

According to Sarwar, Elections Canada says it’s safe to conduct elections, and points to provincial elections being completed safely during the pandemic while adhering to strict safety protocols as reasons why this federal election can go smoothly.

“I do believe the Prime Minister made the right decision, that we need a mandate that will allow the government to function properly and implement policies that are so vital and critical for Canadians,” he said.

“If we do look back at the budget that was announced, and there was so many key elements of the budget that were needed to be implemented immediately such as the ongoing support for businesses, the COVID related support, and there was a time where I felt that the budget may not pass due to the obstruction provided in the Parliament.”

