No timeline to reopen Edmonton City Hall after shooting: city manager

Edmonton City Hall will be closed indefinitely after a shooting last week, city manager Andre Corbould told reporters on Tuesday.

"I know there are questions about timelines. And at this point, this isn't about timelines. Staff will come back to the building when they're ready," Corbould said at the news conference in the foyer of the building. "We can work virtually through the pandemic. So we're very agile and flexible in that way for now."

Last Tuesday a shooter opened fire inside city hall and threw a Molotov cocktail from the second floor, causing significant damage.

No one was injured and the shooter was arrested.

Corbould and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi say a security review is now underway.

"A shooting took place in this building a week ago," Sohi said. "So we want to make sure that when this place is open, Edmontonians can walk in with confidence that this council, this administration, has taken steps to ensure their safety and the safety of everyone who works here."

"We're going to look at the risks, the access, and how to manage them," Corbould said. "We'll ask other cities what they do, as well and get help from others. In the end, we're going to make decisions about keeping employees and Edmontonians safe."

The building has been closed for repairs since the shooting.

"Things that were burned are being cleaned, things that were damaged are being repaired, and things that are broken are being replaced," Corbould said.

"I know there's been some questions about how much this work will cost, and the short answer is: I just don't know yet."

Corbould says sourcing parts for some of the unique design features of the building has been a challenge.

"Pieces that were used in this building 30 years ago might not be immediately available today."

This week's city council meetings have been cancelled. Corbould says they are looking at resuming virtually next Monday.

"We plan on resuming council committee meetings on Monday, the fifth of February, virtually. We presented a plan to council's agenda review committee this morning. That will get all decisions back on council agendas no later than the 23rd of February."

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, is facing six charges in connection with the shooting.

A bail hearing has been scheduled for him on Feb. 2.